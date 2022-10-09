Menu

Canada

As P.E.I. waits for power, those with electricity offer showers, heat and stoves

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2022 4:34 pm
A worker begins the process of cleaning up after post-tropical storm Fiona, in Charlottetown, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Thousands of people on Prince Edward Island woke up in the dark again today, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona tore its way past the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis. View image in full screen
A worker begins the process of cleaning up after post-tropical storm Fiona, in Charlottetown, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Thousands of people on Prince Edward Island woke up in the dark again today, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona tore its way past the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis. GAC

Thousands of people on Prince Edward Island woke up in the dark again today, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona tore its way past the province.

Julie Laurin said in an interview that she’s on her 16th day without power in the central community of North Wiltshire, which is about 20 kilometres northwest of Charlottetown.

Read more: Restoring power after Fiona getting more complicated - Nova Scotia Power

She says she’s lucky to have a partner and family on the Island to keep in touch with, adding that she’s worried about those who may be grappling with darkness alone.

As of about 4:30 p.m. local time, Maritime Electric was reporting outages for over 4,700 customers.

Darcie Lanthier noted in an interview that figure represents meters or accounts, adding that the total number of people struggling without electricity is much higher.

Lanthier says she and many others she knows who got their power back within the past 48 hours have thrown open their doors to offer friends and neighbours a place to take a hot shower, do laundry, cook a meal or just enjoy a warm house.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
