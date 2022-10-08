N.B. Christmas tree farm turned apple orchard off to crisp start

Send this page to someone via email

Signs of fall are now visible across New Brunswick, but perhaps none as tasty as a ripe apple.

Apple picking season is welcomed by the growers at the recently opened Kennebecasis Apple Orchard in Quispamsis, N.B.

“We’ve been working in the orchard for a number of years to get it ready, and we really now feel so excited to have people in,” said Amy Watson, who helps run the family-owned business.

The last couple of years have been a steep learning curve for the family as the property transitioned from Christmas tree farm to apple orchard overlooking the Kennebecasis River.

Last week, the orchard marked its official opening, garnering significant community attention in the days since.

Watson admitted the positive feedback has been gratifying, and they owe much of their exposure to social media.

“Social media is a blessing. I can’t imagine doing this 15 or 20 years, ago,” she said laughingly.

Watson and her father, Peter LeBlanc, decided a few years ago they wanted to move out of the Christmas tree business for a new product. New to farming, they decided apples would be a good change.

When asked which growing process brings more joy to his life, LeBlanc didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Oh I definitely enjoy growing the apples,” he said, adding the detailed work required to maintain operations makes the job rewarding.

While the start of the venture has been smooth, the orchard was dealt a blow a week before the opening. Powerful wind gusts from post-tropical storm Fiona rattled the trees, but not the family’s spirit.

“We lost about 20 per cent of our crop,” LeBlanc said, adding, “My attitude was, we didn’t have major damage, and we still had 80 per cent, so the glass is still 80 per cent full.”

This season the 5-acre orchard will yield honey crisp, cortland and ambrosia apples. However, LeBlanc said they have a few other types growing for next year.

