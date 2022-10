Send this page to someone via email

Roads have been closed in Richmond, B.C., due to a large fire burning near No. 5 Road.

Richmond RCMP said they have shut down No. 5 Road between Seacliff Road and King Road and Williams Road east of Seacote Road.

Hope people are safe. Lots of smoke around #5 Road in Richmond this morning. ⁦@CKNW⁩ ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/PrmONwHQA6 — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) October 8, 2022

Smoke from the fire can be seen from kilometres away.

Information is limited at this time and Global BC has reached out to Richmond Fire Rescue for more information.

More to come…