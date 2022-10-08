Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

North Korea fires missile toward eastern waters after U.S. and South Korea drills

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 8, 2022 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'North Korea fires ballistic missile near South Korean waters' North Korea fires ballistic missile near South Korean waters
South Korea says a ballistic missile was fired towards its eastern waters by North Korea. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the launch happened early Tuesday, though no further details have been provided.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests in recent days.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made early Sunday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

Read more: North Korea fires ballistic missiles after U.S. carrier returns to nearby waters

The Japanese government also says North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile.

Trending Stories

The launch, the North’s sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks, came hours after the United States and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. The drills involved an U.S. aircraft carrier.

North Korea’s military warned Saturday that the U.S. redeployment of the aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
U.S. tagNorth Korea tagSouth Korea tagKorea tagNorth Korea missile tagNorth Korea South Korea relations tagNorth Korea Fires Missile tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers