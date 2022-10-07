Menu

Sports

Massive win over Saskatchewan keeps Hamilton Tiger-Cats playoff hopes very much alive

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 7, 2022 11:15 pm

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night with an 18-14 victory over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hamilton’s defence sacked Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo seven times and intercepted him twice while Ticats running back Wes Hills carried the ball 25 times for a career-high 132 yards in the win.

The win boosts the Tiger-Cats’ record to 5-10 and drops the Roughriders to 6-10, which leaves Hamilton two points behind Saskatchewan for the final playoff position in the CFL‘s East Division.

Cats kicker Seth Small provided four field goals and QB Dane Evans ran for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Fajardo went 24-of-31 for 259 passing yards and tossed touchdowns to Kian Schaffer-Baker and Justin McInnis in what was Saskatchewan’s fifth consecutive loss.

Malik Carney recorded three of Hamilton’s seven sacks and cornerback Ciante Evans sealed the win with a game-ending interception on the final play of the game at the Ticats’ 26 yard line.

Hamilton will next play on Friday, Oct. 14 when they travel to Calgary.

