Man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Toronto: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Dundas Street East and Victoria Street area.
Officers said a man was located with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police said one man was in custody.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
