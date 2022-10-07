Menu

Crime

Man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 6:50 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Dundas Street East and Victoria Street area.

Officers said a man was located with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said one man was in custody.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

