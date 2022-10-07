Man injured, another in custody after stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Dundas Street East and Victoria Street area.

Officers said a man was located with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said one man was in custody.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

STABBING:

Dundas St E & Victoria St

– reports of someone stabbed

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s

– officers located a man with injuries

– @TorontoMedics have taken patient to hospital w/ serious injuries

– officers have 1 man in custody

– ongoing investigation#GO1953960

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 7, 2022

