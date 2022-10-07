Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peter Robinson, Toronto-based crime writer behind Inspector Banks series, dies at 72

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 12:11 pm
British-Canadian crime writer Peter Robinson, who kept readers in suspense with his long-running Inspector Banks series, has died. Robinson's publisher McClelland & Stewart says he died in Toronto on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 72. View image in full screen
British-Canadian crime writer Peter Robinson, who kept readers in suspense with his long-running Inspector Banks series, has died. Robinson's publisher McClelland & Stewart says he died in Toronto on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 72. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pal Hansen

British-Canadian crime writer Peter Robinson, who kept readers in suspense with his long-running Inspector Banks series, has died.

Robinson’s publisher McClelland & Stewart says he died in Toronto on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 72.

Robinson chronicled the capers of British detective Alan Banks in more than 25 novels that have been translated around the world.

The series started with “Gallows View” in 1987, which won Robinson his first of seven Crime Writers of Canada Arthur Ellis Awards.

Several of the novels were adapted for the screen, including the British TV series “DCI Banks,” which aired from 2010 to 2016.

Trending Stories

Read more: Rawi Hage, Suzette Mayr among writers who made Scotiabank Giller Prize short list

Story continues below advertisement

Jared Bland, outgoing publisher of McClelland & Stewart, says Robinson transcended the tropes of the crime genre to write “human novels.”

“Peter wrote about the darkest of things, but never without the light of hope on the horizon, and always with a finely attuned sense of the fragility and beauty of the human experience,” Bland said in a statement Friday.

Born in Yorkshire, England, in 1950, Robinson came to Canada to earn a master’s in creative writing at University of Windsor, followed by a PhD in English at York University.

He taught at a number of universities and colleges in Toronto, where he lived with his wife, Sheila Halladay.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagPeter Robinson tagInspector Banks tagInspector Banks series tagInspector Banks series writer tagInspector Banks writer tagMcClelland & Stewart tagPeter Robinson dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers