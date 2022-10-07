Menu

Economy

Unemployment in Guelph, Tri-Cities is up, slight drop in rest of Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2022 11:20 am
This May 5, 2021 photo shows hiring signs posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. View image in full screen
This May 5, 2021 photo shows hiring signs posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

More people in Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge are looking for work.

The unemployment rate in Guelph jumped to 3.9 per cent after sitting at 3.1 per cent the previous month.

In the tri-cities, the rate is at 5.7 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in September.

However, things are looking rosier for the rest of Canada.

Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy posted a modest gain of 21,000 jobs last month.

Some sectors in Canada are seeing a wave of retirements. Burnout might be why

In the federal agency’s latest labour force survey released on Friday, the unemployment rate for September fell to 5.2 per cent as fewer people looked for work, down from 5.4 per cent the previous month.

The gain in employment was expected as job losses in the education sector during the summer were reversed with the reopening of schools.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
