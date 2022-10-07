Unemployment in Guelph, Tri-Cities is up, slight drop in rest of Canada

Send this page to someone via email

More people in Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge are looking for work.

The unemployment rate in Guelph jumped to 3.9 per cent after sitting at 3.1 per cent the previous month.

In the tri-cities, the rate is at 5.7 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in September.

However, things are looking rosier for the rest of Canada.

Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy posted a modest gain of 21,000 jobs last month.

In the federal agency’s latest labour force survey released on Friday, the unemployment rate for September fell to 5.2 per cent as fewer people looked for work, down from 5.4 per cent the previous month.

The gain in employment was expected as job losses in the education sector during the summer were reversed with the reopening of schools.