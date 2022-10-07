21 more daily heat records fall; B.C. cities brush up against 30 C

Send this page to someone via email

Another series of temperature records fell in B.C. on Thursday, with some cities seeing almost summerlike conditions rounding out the first week of October.

Hope saw a new daily record for Oct. 7 of 30.3 C on Thursday, breaking past the 27.8 C record set in 1943.

The temperature in Agassiz reached 29.6 C, breaking a 1943 record of 26.7 quite handily.

Similarly, in Chilliwack, the heat was measured at 29.2 C, eclipsing the record of 27.8 C set in 1943.

Abbotsford saw temperatures rise to 27.2 C, breaking a record of 26.7 set in 1952. And in the Pitt Meadows area, a preliminary record of 26.1 C set of 24 C set in 1978.

Bella Bella set a new record of 20.6 C, breaking the old record of 18.5 C set in 2012.

In Bella Coola, the new record for Thursday is 24,3 C, breaking the record of 22.8 C. Records in this area have been kept since 1977.

Bella Coola also set a new record of 24.3 C, moving past the old record of 22.8 C set in 1925.

In Burns Lake there’s a new record of 21.5 C, breaking the old record of 20.7 C set in 2012.

In Clearwater, the new record is 23.8 C, breaking an old record of 22 C set in 2003.

Elsewhere, coastal communities broke a number of records.

In Comox, the new record is 22.3 C, breaking the old record of 21.2 C set in 1980.

Courtenay set a record of 22.3 C for Thursday, breaking the record of 21.2 C set in 1980.

Gibsons saw the mercury reach 21.9 C, breaking a record of 20.7 C set in 2012.

Powell River set a new record of 21.9 C, breaking an old record of 21.1 C set in 1964.

And Sechelt set a record of 21.9 C, surpassing a previous record of 20.7 C set in 2012.

Lillooet set a new record of 28.1 C, breaking an old record of 28 C 1980.

Malahat set a record of 23.7 C, breaking the old record of 23.5 set in 1987.

In Pemberton, a new record of 27.2 C was set, breaking the old record of 23.7 set in 2012.

In Whistler on Thursday, a new record of 24.8 C was set, knocking down an old record of 22.1 C set in 1980.

And in Squamish, heat reached 29.5 C, breaking a record of 25.5 set in 1987.

Tatlayoko Lake set a temperature record of 24.1 C, breaking an old record of 23.9 C set in 1936, while Vernon saw the mercury rise to 24.1 C, breaking a record of 24 C set in 1980.

The Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and west Vancouver Island have now reached Drought Level 5, meaning adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

At Level 5, conditions are exceptionally dry, according to the provincial drought scale, and all efforts should be made to conserve water and protect critical environmental flows. Emergency response may also be necessary.

