Driver facing charges following west-end hit and run in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont., resident is facing multiple charges after two people sustained serious injuries following a hit and run in the city’s west end.

According to police, 47-year-old Dean Ray Hammond has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop after an accident.

On Sunday, two pedestrians were sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street West.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.