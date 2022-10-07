Menu

Crime

Driver facing charges following west-end hit and run in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 10:38 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

A London, Ont., resident is facing multiple charges after two people sustained serious injuries following a hit and run in the city’s west end.

According to police, 47-year-old Dean Ray Hammond has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of failing to stop after an accident.

Trending Stories

Read more: Driver sought after 2 pedestrians struck in west London, Ont. hit and run, police say

On Sunday, two pedestrians were sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street West.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

