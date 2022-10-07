Highway 400 in Bradford reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash that temporarily prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford.
Police said highway lanes between Highway 88 and Highway 89 were closed for several hours due to the collision that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The lanes have since reopened.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a motorcycle rider was seen travelling at “extreme high rates of speed.”
The motorcycle rider then struck the wall and “slid a considerable distance before comin to a rest,” Schmidt said.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other vehicles involved
