Highway 400 in Bradford reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash that temporarily prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford.

Police said highway lanes between Highway 88 and Highway 89 were closed for several hours due to the collision that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The lanes have since reopened.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a motorcycle rider was seen travelling at “extreme high rates of speed.”

The motorcycle rider then struck the wall and “slid a considerable distance before comin to a rest,” Schmidt said.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved

Fatal collision: #Hwy400 NB closed at Hwy88. Single motorcycle reported travelling at extreme high rate of speed. Rider lost control and crashed into wall before coming to rest. Rider pronounced deceased at scene. Investigation ongoing, any witnesses call #AuroraOPP 905-841-5777 pic.twitter.com/UJ1hlge2o2 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 7, 2022