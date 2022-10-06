Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. signs new climate agreement with California, Oregon and Washington

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier talks climate action with West Coast governors' B.C. premier talks climate action with West Coast governors
West Coast political leaders are pledging to work together to protect the environment. Premier John Horgan is in California to meet with Pacific Coast governors. Jasmine Bala has the story.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has signed a new climate pact with the governors of Washington, Oregon and California that includes investments in cross-border climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations.

The statement of co-operation also aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and to protect communities from climate disasters including droughts, wildfires and heat waves.

The four jurisdictions have differing climate agendas, but share the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions at least 80 per cent by 2050.

Read more: B.C. premier heads to California for climate deal with West Coast governors

Horgan, who travelled to San Francisco for the signing, highlighted the need for innovative solutions and continually shifting targets.

He says all four jurisdictions are experiencing the same “profound” issues, including devastating wildfires like the one in June 2021 that destroyed the village of Lytton, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Horgan told a news conference that climate change is a global crisis, but western North America is uniquely positioned to respond because the four jurisdictions share similar goals and are willing to collaborate to meet them.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier talks climate action with West Coast governors' B.C. premier talks climate action with West Coast governors
B.C. premier talks climate action with West Coast governors

“I’m very proud to stand with these three leaders in this spectacular city to say yes, we have challenges, but we can overcome them,” he said.

“We cannot solve the problems by ourselves, but I know together we can at least make some progress.”

B.C. and the three U.S. states are part of the Pacific Coast Collaborative grouping, set up almost 15 years ago.

Click to play video: 'Environmental group sues B.C. government for more accountability over greenhouse gas targets' Environmental group sues B.C. government for more accountability over greenhouse gas targets
Environmental group sues B.C. government for more accountability over greenhouse gas targets
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagBritish Columbia tagCalifornia tagEnvironment tagJohn Horgan tagOregon tagWashington State tagGavin Newsom tagWest Coast tagJay Inslee tagKate Brown tagclimate pact tagWest Coast climate pact tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers