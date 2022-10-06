Edmonton Elks’ CFL playoff hopes now at slimmest of margins

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks’ playoff chances are hanging by a thread. A 25-18 loss to the Montreal Alouettes has pushed the football club to the edge of the cliff.

The Elks (4-11) visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (13-2) on Saturday, looking to stay alive. The team is four points back of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for fourth place in the CFL‘s West Division, which is the crossover position in the East Division.

The Elks are in need of some help on Friday night from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who need to beat the Riders in order for the Elks to stay alive.

Perhaps the Elks are channelling Lloyd Christmas from the movie Dumb and Dumber as they continue to aim for a playoff spot. but more importantly, as defensive back Treston Decoud says, the goal of becoming a better football team doesn’t change.

“We still have a chance — it might not be big and we might have to have a lot of stuff happen, but we still have a chance,” Decoud said. “It’s like Coach (Chris) Jones says, we get paid to come here to do a job.

“We’re just trying to come to work every day in good spirits and try to get better.”

The Elks will arrive in Winnipeg on Friday afternoon and most of the team’s players, football operations staff and coaches will watch the game in Hamilton to see what their fate will be going into Saturday’s game.

Decoud might be one of the few who won’t pay too much attention to it.

“I’ll just ignore. I just want to win against Winnipeg. If we don’t win against Winnipeg, it doesn’t matter what Hamilton does,” he said. “I want us to put everything together for four quarters and actually see this team beat the odds.

“I don’t think anybody besides this locker-room and the coaches believes in us.”

Elks get Lucky

With Kenny Lawler out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair his collarbone, the Elks are thin on receivers. Enter Lucky Jackson, who signed with the Elks back on Sept. 13. He will start his first CFL game. Jackson was in the training camp of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and played in the two pre-season games before being released.

Jackson said his workload has increased this week.

“Oh man, just a lot of preparation,” he said. “More time in the stadium around the quarterbacks and coaches, just trying to be on the same page and build that chemistry.

“I’ve been here for two weeks. Being around the guys and being in this system has given me more than enough time to get comfortable, know the plays and know what I’m supposed to do.”

Jackson was a star receiver at the University of Western Kentucky, where he recorded 2,680 yards and 13 touchdowns in 51 games.

Jones said it will be a challenge for Jackson to step into the lineup this late in the season, but noted he can make plays.

“Very tough for a young guy to step in, but at the same time, he’s played at a high level for a very long time,” Jones said.

“He played at Western Kentucky, which is a pass-first offence, and he got a lot of work during his college career.”

Receiver Manny Arceneaux has one game left to serve on the six-game injured list. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in a game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 19.

Receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleu injured his shoulder after attempting to make a catch and fell hard to the ground during Tuesday’s practice. Chris Osei-Kusi will step into the starting receiving group.

Kickoff on Saturday from IG Field in Winnipeg will be at 5 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kickoff starting at 3:30 p.m.

