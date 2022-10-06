Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Court bid to quash services deal for Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw project in Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds provide $1.4 billion loan for Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw Development' Feds provide $1.4 billion loan for Squamish Nation’s Sen̓áḵw Development
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helped break ground on the Sen̓áḵw development in Vancouver on Tuesday. The Squamish Nation-owned project will add thousands of rental units to the city, but some argue the towers are not the right fit for the area. As Emad Agahi explains, the federal government is lending more than a billion dollars to make sure the project moves forward. – Sep 6, 2022

A Vancouver residents association has launched a legal bid to quash a services agreement between the city and the Squamish Nation for the largest Indigenous-led housing and retail development in Canadian history.

The Sen̓áḵw development, which is slated to include 6,000 rental units and is the subject of a $1.4-billion federal loan, is on Squamish land but will rely on the city for police and fire services, utilities and public works.

A petition for judicial review filed in BC Supreme Court by the Kits Point Residents Association on Wednesday wants a declaration that the in-camera council meeting approving the services deal on May 25 was unlawful. It says the city breached procedural fairness and natural justice by approving the agreement without giving residents affected by the development a chance to be heard, and wants the deal quashed.

Read more: Squamish Nation breaks ground on historic Sen̓áḵw housing development

Story continues below advertisement

The petition says while the association supports the Squamish Nation’s intent to develop the 4.2-hectare site at the head of False Creek, it is concerned by the size, density and height of its towers, and their neighbourhood impact.

Trending Stories

The City of Vancouver says in a statement that it is “reviewing the legal petition and will respond in due course.”

The petitioners describe difficulty getting information about the project, and say that upon learning it would involve a road through Vanier Park, they became “increasingly concerned.”

“They tried to get details about the project, but the city refused to provide information,” the petition says. “City staff repeatedly advised the association that they could not discuss the project because all discussions were being held in camera.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau, Squamish Nation break ground on historic Sen̓áḵw housing development in Vancouver, BC' Trudeau, Squamish Nation break ground on historic Sen̓áḵw housing development in Vancouver, BC
Trudeau, Squamish Nation break ground on historic Sen̓áḵw housing development in Vancouver, BC – Sep 6, 2022

The site was once an ancient village that was burned and expropriated a century ago, then was returned to the Squamish Nation by a 2003 court ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government has said the loan from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation to finance the development is the largest it has ever made.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the site last month when the financing was announced.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
City of Vancouver tagReconciliation tagBC First Nations tagKitsilano tagSquamish Nation tagIndigenous Business tagSquamish First Nation tagSenakw development tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers