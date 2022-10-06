Menu

Environment

Alberta regulator won’t review decision to reject proposed Pigeon Lake feedlot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2022 3:10 pm
An Alberta regulator says it won't review its decision to reject a proposed cattle feedlot near a popular recreational lake. View image in full screen
An Alberta regulator says it won't review its decision to reject a proposed cattle feedlot near a popular recreational lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Alberta regulator says it won’t review its decision to reject a proposed cattle feedlot near a popular recreational lake.

The Natural Resources Conservation Board says all issues surrounding the proposed 4,000-head feedlot near Pigeon Lake were dealt with adequately in the initial decision.

Read more: Feedlot owner wants review of decision to deny expansion near Pigeon Lake

It says the issues raised by proponent Greg Thalen are of little merit.

Although Thalen can appeal to the courts, grounds for appeal are restricted to errors in law and may not address arguments for or against the feedlot.

Opponents feared the impact of even more cattle manure on the lake, which is fed only by runoff and still struggles with algae blooms despite improvements to area sewage treatment.

Read more: Pigeon Lake residents thrilled after feedlot expansion application denied by regulator

Pigeon Lake, about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, has about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
