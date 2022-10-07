Guelph gets ball rolling ahead of Fire Prevention Week

Send this page to someone via email

This Thanksgiving long weekend marks the start of Fire Prevention Week in Canada.

In Guelph, the campaign kicked off on Thursday at the Evergreen Senior’s Community Centre on Woolwich Street.

The 2022 edition also marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

The theme this year is, “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

“Once that smoke alarm sounds, you only have less than two minutes to escape before that smoke turns toxic,” said Laura King, the Canadian regional director at the National Fire Prevention Association. “We are emphasizing having a plan and practising that plan twice a year.”

Guelph Fire Dept.’s Fire Prevention Chief Tony Sabatini says it has seen an increase in the number of residents interested in planning an escape route in the event of a fire in their home.

“We’ve been able to impress upon them certain behaviours and have the information necessary to escape a fire,” Sabatini said.

Guelph Fire Dept., NFPA, and Co-Operators insurance had displays set up inside the community centre offering information on fire safety. Members of the Guelph Fire were also on hand for demonstrations.

King says they are kicking off the campaign at a senior’s centre to emphasize the importance of older residents being prepared in the event of a fire in their homes.

“They may have issues with mobility or hearing,” King said. “If you can’t get out on your own, at least you will know what to do. That might be sheltering in place, making sure you call the fire department, and practising that scenario until you feel comfortable with it.”

There is a sense that the message of fire prevention and fire safety has gotten through to people over the years.

“Smoke alarms have saved lives in the calls that we’ve been to,” Sabatini said. “But that has to come in combination with how to get out especially when panic ensues.”

Fire prevention week runs Oct. 9-15.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, fire prevention and fire safety, go to the Guelph Fire Dept. or the National Fire Prevention Association websites.