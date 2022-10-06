Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two weeks into fall and Thanksgiving is bringing a long weekend. With it comes closures and changes to hours of operation for most businesses across London, Ont.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Oct. 10:

OPEN:

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food/drink

Beer Store locations at 1600 Dundas St. E., (Skip The Dishes delivery available) and 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., (Drive-thru only) will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Labatt Brewery retail store opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Select convenient stores will be open

Municipal/recreation

Most movie theatres will be open, along with:

Story continues below advertisement

The London Transit Commission says buses will also be running on a holiday schedule on Oct. 10.

0:51 Ukrainian refugee mothers celebrate first Thanksgiving in Canada with special dinner Ukrainian refugee mothers celebrate first Thanksgiving in Canada with special dinner

CLOSED:

Shopping

CF Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above

Food/drink

Most grocery store locations

All LCBO locations in the London, Ont., region

Beer store locations not mentioned above

Municipal/recreation

Banks

Government offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

City waste services (no garbage collection)

London Public Library

Covent Garden Market

Earlier this week, officials with the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) said that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Westmount Shopping Centre would be reopening on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Great news! #MLHU is reopening its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Westmount Shopping Centre on Thursday to provide more opportunity for #Middlesex–#LdnOnt residents to #GetBoosted💪🏽 before the cold weather arrives. /1 — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) October 4, 2022

For more information, visit their website at healthunit.com.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca and let us know!

2:28 Food inflation hitting Canadians hard this Thanksgiving Food inflation hitting Canadians hard this Thanksgiving