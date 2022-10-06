Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:26 pm
Unseasonably warm weather brought many Londoners out to Springbank to enjoy the sun in London, ON, on Nov 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart. View image in full screen
Unseasonably warm weather brought many Londoners out to Springbank to enjoy the sun in London, ON, on Nov 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart.

Two weeks into fall and Thanksgiving is bringing a long weekend. With it comes closures and changes to hours of operation for most businesses across London, Ont.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Oct. 10:

OPEN:

Pharmacy/shopping

  • Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food/drink

  • Beer Store locations at 1600 Dundas St. E., (Skip The Dishes delivery available) and 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., (Drive-thru only) will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Labatt Brewery retail store opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Select convenient stores will be open

Municipal/recreation

Most movie theatres will be open, along with:

The London Transit Commission says buses will also be running on a holiday schedule on Oct. 10.

Ukrainian refugee mothers celebrate first Thanksgiving in Canada with special dinner

CLOSED:

Trending Stories

Shopping

  • CF Masonville Place
  • White Oaks Mall
  • Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above

Food/drink

  • Most grocery store locations
  • All LCBO locations in the London, Ont., region
  • Beer store locations not mentioned above

Municipal/recreation

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Post offices (no mail delivery)
  • City waste services (no garbage collection)
  • London Public Library
  • Covent Garden Market

Earlier this week, officials with the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) said that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Westmount Shopping Centre would be reopening on Thursday.

For more information, visit their website at healthunit.com.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca and let us know!

Food inflation hitting Canadians hard this Thanksgiving
