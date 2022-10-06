Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Two weeks into fall and Thanksgiving is bringing a long weekend. With it comes closures and changes to hours of operation for most businesses across London, Ont.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed Monday, Oct. 10:
OPEN:
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All Rexall locations in London will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food/drink
- Beer Store locations at 1600 Dundas St. E., (Skip The Dishes delivery available) and 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., (Drive-thru only) will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Labatt Brewery retail store opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Select convenient stores will be open
Municipal/recreation
Most movie theatres will be open, along with:
- Municipal parks
- East Park
- Fanshawe Pioneer Village (The last day of their public season will be open Monday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
- Clovermead Pumpkin Festival
- Great Lakes Farms
- Apple Land Station (running on holiday hours from 10-5)
The London Transit Commission says buses will also be running on a holiday schedule on Oct. 10.
CLOSED:
Shopping
- CF Masonville Place
- White Oaks Mall
- Westmount Shopping Centre
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above
Food/drink
- Most grocery store locations
- All LCBO locations in the London, Ont., region
- Beer store locations not mentioned above
Municipal/recreation
- Banks
- Government offices
- Post offices (no mail delivery)
- City waste services (no garbage collection)
- London Public Library
- Covent Garden Market
Earlier this week, officials with the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) said that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Westmount Shopping Centre would be reopening on Thursday.
For more information, visit their website at healthunit.com.
Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca and let us know!
