1 arrested, another in hospital after Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

One victim is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Maple Ridge on Wednesday night.
Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were able to locate and arrest someone after responding to reports of gunfire in the 2600 block of Lougheed Highway at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
Local residents were told to stay indoors around the time of the incident.
RCMP would not say if they believe the incident is connected with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Global News has reached out to Meadow Ridge RCMP for further comment.
