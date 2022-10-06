Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested, another in hospital after Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 10:43 am
One person has been left in serious condition in the hospital after a shooting in Maple Ridge, Wednesday night. View image in full screen
One person has been left in serious condition in the hospital after a shooting in Maple Ridge, Wednesday night. Global News Files

One victim is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Maple Ridge on Wednesday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers were able to locate and arrest someone after responding to reports of gunfire in the 2600 block of Lougheed Highway at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Homicide investigators name victim in Maple Ridge shooting

Local residents were told to stay indoors around the time of the incident.

RCMP would not say if they believe the incident is connected with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Global News has reached out to Meadow Ridge RCMP for further comment.

Click to play video: 'Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators on scene of shooting incident' Ridge Meadows RCMP investigators on scene of shooting incident
Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC RCMP tagMaple Ridge tagRidge Meadows RCMP tagBc Shooting tagMaple Ridge shooting tagone arrested tagone person shot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers