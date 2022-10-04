Toronto collision sends 2 to trauma centre on Tuesday evening

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre following a collision in Toronto on Tuesday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston and Albion roads at around 8:23 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police said three vehicles and a transport truck were involved in the crash.
Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were taken to a local trauma centre. One had serious injuries and the other had moderate injuries, officials said.
Both people were driving in the same car.
