Toronto collision sends 2 to trauma centre on Tuesday evening

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre following a collision in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston and Albion roads at around 8:23 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said three vehicles and a transport truck were involved in the crash.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were taken to a local trauma centre. One had serious injuries and the other had moderate injuries, officials said.

Both people were driving in the same car.

