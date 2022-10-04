Menu

Traffic

Toronto collision sends 2 to trauma centre on Tuesday evening

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 10:18 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre following a collision in Toronto on Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Weston and Albion roads at around 8:23 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said three vehicles and a transport truck were involved in the crash.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two people were taken to a local trauma centre. One had serious injuries and the other had moderate injuries, officials said.

Both people were driving in the same car.

