Toronto police officer struck by car in Scarborough parking lot

A police officer has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in a Toronto parking lot.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in a parking lot located in the Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road area at around 6:14 p.m.
Police said the officer was in the parking lot when he was struck by a white four-door car that fled the area. A spokesperson told Global News the officer was on foot in the area.
The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
More to follow…
