Toronto police officer struck by car in Scarborough parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A police officer has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in a Toronto parking lot.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in a parking lot located in the Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road area at around 6:14 p.m.

Police said the officer was in the parking lot when he was struck by a white four-door car that fled the area. A spokesperson told Global News the officer was on foot in the area.

The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Story continues below advertisement

More to follow…

COLLISION:

Kennedy Rd + Ellesmere Rd

6:14pm

– Officer struck by a car in parking lot

– White 4 door car fled the area@TorontoMedics transporting officer to hospital

– Injuries are believed to be non life-threatening

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO1933419

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 4, 2022