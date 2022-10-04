Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police officer struck by car in Scarborough parking lot

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 7:48 pm
A spokesperson told Global News the officer was on foot in the area. View image in full screen
A spokesperson told Global News the officer was on foot in the area. Max Trotta/Global News

A police officer has been taken to hospital after they were struck by a car in a Toronto parking lot.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident took place in a parking lot located in the Kennedy Road and Ellesmere Road area at around 6:14 p.m.

Police said the officer was in the parking lot when he was struck by a white four-door car that fled the area. A spokesperson told Global News the officer was on foot in the area.

Read more: Toronto officer killed after being hit by vehicle in ‘deliberate’ act at city hall garage, police say

The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked  to contact Toronto police.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

More to follow…

Click to play video: 'VPD release footage of distracted driver hitting stopped police car' VPD release footage of distracted driver hitting stopped police car
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagScarborough tagTPS tagToronto Police Officer tagKennedy Road tagEllesmere Road tagOfficer Struck tagoffier hit by car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers