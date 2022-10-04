Moose Jaw, Sask. police investigating after counterfeit money used at local business

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., were called to a business on Tuesday for a report of counterfeit currency being used in a purchase.

Two suspects entered the business on the 1200 block of Main Street and each paid with a counterfeit $50 USD bill. The police were notified immediately.

The suspects are reported to have numerous counterfeit bills, and police believe they may attempt to use them in the community.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at (306) 694-7600.

