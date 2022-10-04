Menu

Crime

Moose Jaw, Sask. police investigating after counterfeit money used at local business

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 4:32 pm
Moose Jaw police are warning about counterfeit bills seen in the area.
Moose Jaw police are warning about counterfeit bills seen in the area.

Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., were called to a business on Tuesday for a report of counterfeit currency being used in a purchase.

Two suspects entered the business on the 1200 block of Main Street and each paid with a counterfeit $50 USD bill. The police were notified immediately.

Read more: Counterfeit $2 coins found in Peterborough: police

The suspects are reported to have numerous counterfeit bills, and police believe they may attempt to use them in the community.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at (306) 694-7600.

Click to play video: 'Kenora police warn about counterfeit cash' Kenora police warn about counterfeit cash
