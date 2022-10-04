Police say one youth stabbed in 50-person fight at N.S. high school

Police say they responded to a fight involving 50 young people at Halifax West high School on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Halifax Regional Police, one male youth was stabbed and taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the school on Thomas Raddall Avenue in the city.
A suspect was arrested, and police remained on scene an hour later.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.
