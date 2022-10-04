Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto-born photographer Douglas Kirkland, known for Marilyn Monroe pics, dies at 88

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 1:37 pm
Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland poses on the red carpet, at the Rome Film Fest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Kirkland, whose shots of Marilyn Monroe helped earn him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88. View image in full screen
Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland poses on the red carpet, at the Rome Film Fest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Kirkland, whose shots of Marilyn Monroe helped earn him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland, whose intimate shots of Marilyn Monroe taken a year before her death earned him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88.

The Toronto-born cameraman’s wife, Francoise Kirkland, confirmed her husband died Sunday at their home in Los Angeles. A cause was not given.

Kirkland’s career jump-started when he was assigned a photo session with Monroe as a young staff photographer for Look Magazine.

Read more: Kim Kardashian addresses claims she damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Those images, which featured the actress seductively wrapped in white bed sheets, became some of her most memorable.

Trending Stories

He would go on to work at Life Magazine and shoot other legends of the era, including Audrey Hepburn, Jack Nicholson, Coco Chanel, John Lennon and Margot Kidder’s 1976 Playboy pictorial.

Story continues below advertisement

Kirkland also worked as a photographer on film sets for some major Hollywood movies, capturing images of “The Sound of Music,” “2001 A Space Odyssey,” “Titanic,” and “Moulin Rouge.”

Click to play video: 'Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait auctioned off for record-shattering sum' Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait auctioned off for record-shattering sum
Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait auctioned off for record-shattering sum – May 10, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagPhotographer tagMarilyn Monroe tagDouglas Kirkland tagDouglas Kirkland dies tagPhotographer Douglas Kirkland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers