Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Twitter shares halted on reports Elon Musk will proceed with takeover

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 4, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal' Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal
WATCH: Twitter sues Elon Musk to force completion of $44B acquisition deal – Jul 13, 2022

Trading in shares of Twitter were halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.

The news, based on anonymous sources, was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13 per cent to $47.95 before trading stopped.

According to the report Tuesday, Musk sent a letter to Twitter offering to complete the deal, which already has shareholder approval, at the original price.

Trending Stories

Read more: Elon Musk Twitter poll on Ukraine war sparks response from Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Twitter did not immediately respond to messages for comment on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.

Musk’s argument for winning the case, and thus walking away from the deal, has largely rested on his allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.

— More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Twitter tagElon Musk tagelon musk twitter tagMusk Twitter tagtwitter shares tagElon Musk Buying Twitter tagMusk twitter takeover tagtwitter shares halted tagwill elpon musk buy twitter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers