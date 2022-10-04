Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario boosts energy-efficiency programs, including paying customers to run A/C less

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Ford government to extend life of Pickering power plant beyond 2024' Ford government to extend life of Pickering power plant beyond 2024
WATCH ABOVE: The Ford government announced plans to extend the life of the Pickering nuclear power plant beyond 2022. Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

Ontario is putting an additional $342 million toward energy efficiency programs, including paying some customers to run their air conditioning less on hot summer days.

Energy Minister Todd Smith had asked the Independent Electricity System Operator to suggest new conservation initiatives and he is announcing today that he is accepting its recommendations.

Smith says the expanded programs, expected to be rolled out starting next spring, will save enough electricity by 2025 to power about 130,000 homes a year.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario planning to keep Pickering nuclear power station open until 2026

The programs includes one in which households with central air conditioning and a smart thermostat can volunteer to allow the IESO to reduce their cooling load in order to reduce peak demand in the summer, in exchange for getting paid an unspecified incentive.

Story continues below advertisement

They also include support for greenhouses in southwest Ontario – including incentives to install LED lighting or resources such as solar generation or battery storage – as well as enhancements to the Save On Energy Retrofit Program.

The government says over a lifespan of up to 20 years, the programs will result in three million tonnes of greenhouse gas emission reductions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOntario government tagFord government tagTodd Smith tagAir Conditioning tagOntario Energy tagEnergy Minister Todd Smith tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers