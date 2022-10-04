Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw matches one of the largest in the game’s history

Send this page to someone via email

There is an estimated $117 million in top prizing up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, matching one of the largest draws in the game’s history.

The jackpot has gone unclaimed since August when it was won in western Canada, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said.

Since then, the amount of top prizing has continued to grow.

Tuesday’s draw has a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 47 $1-million Maxmillion prizes, the OLG said.

The largest amount of top prizing ever in a Lotto Max draw was back in 2021, on both June 18 and 21, when there was a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 70 Maxmillion prizes, totalling $140 million each draw, the OLG said.

The second-largest draw was on June 15 of that year with $128 million in top prizing, and prior to that, there was $120 million up for grabs in the June 11, 2021 draw.

Tuesday’s draw matches the fourth-largest amount of top prizing ever up for grabs in Lotto Max. On June 8, 2021, there was a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 47 Maxmillion prizes, totalling $117 million.

Lotto Max is played on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout Canada.