Halifax region records increase in number of people diagnosed with HIV: Public Health

Nova Scotia is reporting a recent increase in the number of people diagnosed with HIV.

The Public Health Department says it typically expects to record about 15 to 20 new cases of HIV every year.

This year, however, the department had recorded 20 to 25 new cases by the end of August.

The department issued a statement Monday saying the data is subject to change and should be interpreted with caution.

The statement says those newly diagnosed with HIV have been primarily traced back to social circles based in the Halifax region.

“As part of the case investigation, the most prominent risk factors identified are men having sex with men and people who use drugs, including people who share drug equipment,” the statement says.

