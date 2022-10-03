Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Halifax region records increase in number of people diagnosed with HIV: Public Health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2022 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'HIV infections in Canada have increased over the past decade: Health Canada' HIV infections in Canada have increased over the past decade: Health Canada
An HIV outbreak happened in Nova Scotia in 2018. Since then, a focus has been placed on getting high-risk populations tested in the province. Alexa MacLean has more – Jul 3, 2019

Nova Scotia is reporting a recent increase in the number of people diagnosed with HIV.

The Public Health Department says it typically expects to record about 15 to 20 new cases of HIV every year.

Read more: COVID-19 lockdowns in B.C. linked to HIV spike among some drug users, study says

This year, however, the department had  recorded 20 to 25 new cases by the end of August.

Trending Stories

The department issued a statement Monday saying the data is subject to change and should be interpreted with caution.

The statement says those newly diagnosed with HIV have been primarily traced back to social circles based in the Halifax region.

“As part of the case investigation, the most prominent risk factors identified are men having sex with men and people who use drugs, including people who share drug equipment,” the statement says.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Health tagHIV tagNova Scotia health tagHIV cases tagHIV infections tagNova Scotia HIV tagNS HIV tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers