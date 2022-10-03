Pedestrian dies from injuries in single-vehicle collision in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Beechwood, N.B. in Carleton County on Friday evening.

RCMP said they responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 105 just after 6 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was uninjured, according to RCMP.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” police said.

“An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.”