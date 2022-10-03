Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dies from injuries in single-vehicle collision in N.B.

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 3' Global News Morning New Brunswick: October 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Beechwood, N.B. in Carleton County on Friday evening.

RCMP said they responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 105 just after 6 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 46-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Read more: N.B. RCMP seek 54-year-old man after boat found overturned

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was uninjured, according to RCMP.

“An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with the ongoing investigation,” police said.

“An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.”

