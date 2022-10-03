Weekly survey: How important is your online image?

With each successive generation, we’re getting away from an era when people lived without the internet and all the behaviors that come with it. Gen Alpha, the kids born since 2010 have never known a universe without the iPad. There are billions of these always-logged-on kids around the world.

This topic was addressed at a music-and-tech conference I attended in Singapore last week, this statistic was dropped on the audience: Over 70% of Gen Z believe that their online image is more important than how they appear in real life. It’s predicted that the number will be much higher for Gen Alpha.

