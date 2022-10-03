Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: How important is your online image?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted October 3, 2022 9:00 am
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform. The company said in a blog post Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 that those high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse,” a futuristic notion for connecting people online that uses augmented and virtual reality. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform. The company said in a blog post Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 that those high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse,” a futuristic notion for connecting people online that uses augmented and virtual reality. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). JC

With each successive generation, we’re getting away from an era when people lived without the internet and all the behaviors that come with it. Gen Alpha, the kids born since 2010 have never known a universe without the iPad. There are billions of these always-logged-on kids around the world.

This topic was addressed at a music-and-tech conference I attended in Singapore last week, this statistic was dropped on the audience: Over 70% of Gen Z believe that their online image is more important than how they appear in real life. It’s predicted that the number will be much higher for Gen Alpha.

Let’s get a reading on online/IRL divide right now with this week’s question. Take the Twitter poll here.

© 2022 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Online tagidentity tagGen Z tagmetaverse tagImage tagGen Y tagGen Alpha tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers