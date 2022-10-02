Truck flees, crashes after traffic stop

A truck crashed after fleeing from police at a traffic stop on Sunday, according to Winnipeg police.
At midnight, officers stopped a truck near Parr Street and Flora Avenue.
The driver falsely identified himself and sped off, lost control of the truck, colliding with several unoccupied vehicles and a nearby home, police say.
He attempted to run off but was taken into custody.
Read more: Handgun, $8,600 in drugs seized in vehicle on Burrows Ave. in Winnipeg
Read More
A passenger had to be removed and was taken to hospital in unstable condition – he has since upgraded to stable.
Trending Stories
Officers later seized $2,300 in meth and $6,000 cash from the crashed truck.
Two men, 33 and 23, are facing multiple charges between them.
Two truck drivers taken to hospital after Perimeter Highway crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments