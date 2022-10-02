Truck flees, crashes after traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A truck crashed after fleeing from police at a traffic stop on Sunday, according to Winnipeg police.

At midnight, officers stopped a truck near Parr Street and Flora Avenue.

The driver falsely identified himself and sped off, lost control of the truck, colliding with several unoccupied vehicles and a nearby home, police say.

He attempted to run off but was taken into custody.

A passenger had to be removed and was taken to hospital in unstable condition – he has since upgraded to stable.

Officers later seized $2,300 in meth and $6,000 cash from the crashed truck.

Two men, 33 and 23, are facing multiple charges between them.

