5 songs you must hear this week: 03 October 2022

Now that it’s October, the music industry is on a sprint to the end of the year. Let’s see how these five tracks will figure into things.

1. Bedouin Soundclash, Walk Through Fire feat. Aimee Interrupter

We Will Meet in a Hurricane (Dine Alone Records)

Recommended If You Like: Cross-border meetups

Bedouin Soundclash’s new album (due on October 21) has already been introduced via a single called Shine On. Now comes word of a collaboration with Aimee, the frontperson of The Interrupters. If you’re looking for some upbeat reggae, then this deserves a spin. The band is also back on their own label, which is run by their former long-time manager.

2. Tegan and Sara, Today

Single (Amazon Originals)

RIYL: Pumpkins covers

One of T&S’s favourite bands growing up was the Smashing Pumpkins. Their rooms were decorated with Pumpkins merch and they once lined up overnight to get tickets for the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness tour. Now that their High School memoir has been dramatized for Prime Video (here’s a trailer; it debuts October 14), they’ve covered this song for the trailer and for Amazon’s music service.

3. Turnstile, Holiday

Turnstile Love Connection EP (3EE’s)

RIYL: Modern emo/hardcore cut with shoegaze

Baltimore’s Turnstile has been working hard for more than a decade hoping for that big break. It might have come in the form of this single which is seeing early adoption at American radio. This comes as founding guitarist Brady Ebert left the band to pursue other things. The band—arguably the biggest in hardcore right now—is in Toronto this week for a gig at History.

4. Pixies, Vault of Heaven

Doggerel (BMG)

RIYL: It’s The Pixies, innit?

Zorro in a Speedo? A Black Elvis? Lipstick abuse by an elderly Marilyn Monroe? The video, apparently shot in a 7-11 in Hollywood, is wonderfully weird—as it should be since it references a bad drug trip. Or maybe it’s just a normal Saturday night in 7-11 in Hollywood. Doggerel (out now) is the fourth album since the band’s reunion in 2004.

5. d4vd, Romantic Homicide

Single (Darkroom/Interscope)

RIYL: TikTok hits

Another song that first found love via the TikTok community. The last time I checked, this song has been used in about 250,000 clips. D4vd (pronounced “David” and his real name is David Burke) is just 17, so for someone to have such a profound-sounding breakup song is quite impressive. This is just his second single