Police seek public’s assistance in locating elopee reported missing in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an elopee reported missing in Toronto.

Toronto police said 37-year-old Muhammad Mughal was last seen on Thursday at around 3:49 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

According to police, an elopee is a person who is “subject to detention at a psychiatric facility and is absent without leave.”

Police said Mughal is five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a slim build, balding, short dark hair and brown eyes.

Officers said he was last seen wearing eyeglasses, blue jeans, a black Puma puffer jacket and black shoes.

Police said he is currently bound by a Form 49 warrant of committal.

“A warrant of committal is issued by the Ontario Review Board when a person is found not criminally responsible in court,” police said. “The warrant of committal ‘disposition of detention’ commits the person to the custody of a provincial psychiatric hospital and subjects them to abide by certain conditions.”

Officers said Mughal was found not criminally responsible for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said officers are concerned for his safety.

“If located, do not approach and call 911,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.