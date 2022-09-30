Saskatchewan marks 2nd annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and a number of events are being held across Saskatchewan.

In Saskatoon, a powwow is being held at the SaskTel Centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a concert featuring George Canyon is being held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both events are being put on by the Saskatoon Tribal Council, and admission is free.

In Regina, a Truth and Reconciliation Day walk is being held at the Eagle Heart Centre.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and is in memory of children found buried at residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

People can donate shoes at the event, and a barbeque will be held after at 2900 5th Avenue at the Family Learning Place.

The Lieutenant Governor for Saskatchewan, Russ Mirasty, will also be holding a public event at 10 a.m. at the Government House on 4607 Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

That event will have a musical performance from Brad Bellegarde, who will be mixing hip-hop music and storytelling.

YWCA Regina and local artist Lloyd Dubois will be unveiling the Kindship Mural at the Reunification Home at 1855 2nd Avenue North. That event begins at 1:30 p.m.

Students and community members in Regina had the opportunity to learn more about truth and reconciliation on Thursday, as the Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day was held at Mosaic Stadium.

Performers danced and played music, and the event had a number of notable speakers.

Chief Cadmus Delorme from Cowessess First Nation took the stage and spoke about how important today’s generation was.

He said kids today were the drivers for teaching the truth about Canada’s past and about reconciliation.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we learn the truth, just remember that everybody is on a different journey to understanding the truth,” Delorme said.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of working together.

“Education is the key to reconciliation. We must learn about each other, to reach out to different cultures, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike. And it is our shared responsibility to record and teach the true history of Canada,” Simon said.

“Together, let’s engage with the diverse communities that make up our country to create a nation where all young people can take control of their destinies, where they can be who they are, free from judgment.”

And Chief RoseAnne Archibald from the Assembly of First Nations took the stage, reinforcing the importance of youth today.

“It’s really inspiring to look out and see so many youth, and survivors, and intergenerational trauma survivors gathered here in the spirit of togetherness, understanding and the healing path forward,” Archibald said.

“The time has come for us to move from being survivors to thrivers. And that is your legacy as young people, to move from being survivors to thrivers.”

Story continues below advertisement

A legacy piece was also announced at Mosaic Stadium, where an orange seat in the stands was unveiled, which will remain unsold and unseated, reserved for the spirit of those who didn’t get to witness the world today.