Traffic

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 10:20 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Drive and Primrose Court at around 9 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man in critical, life-threatening condition to a local hospital.

Police said the driver remained at the scene following the collision.

They are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

