Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Drive and Primrose Court at around 9 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics said they transported a man in critical, life-threatening condition to a local hospital.
Police said the driver remained at the scene following the collision.
They are advising motorists to use alternate routes.
