Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say a man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Conestoga Drive and Primrose Court at around 9 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said they transported a man in critical, life-threatening condition to a local hospital.

Police said the driver remained at the scene following the collision.

They are advising motorists to use alternate routes.

COLLISION:

– Conestoga Dr/Primrose Cr in #Brampton

– Pedestrian Struck

– Driver remained on scene

– Adult male transported to a local hospital

– Conestoga/Primrose and Sutter closed

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 8:59 a.m.

– PR22-0323122 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 30, 2022

