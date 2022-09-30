Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s northwest end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 30, 2022 6:27 am
Motorcycle crash on Sept. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Motorcycle crash on Sept. 29, 2022. Global News

Toronto police say a motorcycle rider has died following a crash in Toronto’s north end on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Skyway Avenue and Dixon Road at around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a serious collision.

Acting Inspector Craig Young told reporters that the collision occurred on the southbound side of Skyway Avenue.

Young also said the motorcycle rider was ejected as a result of the crash and died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Young said.

The collision reconstruction team was at the scene gathering evidence to determine cause.

There is no word on age of gender for the motorcyclist.

