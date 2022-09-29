York police drop charges against husband, arrest new suspect in murder of Vaughan woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police have dropped the charges against the husband of a Vaughan woman who died last weekend and have arrested a new suspect.

York Regional Police said on Sept. 23 at around 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a fire in the Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent area.

Police said when officers arrived, a woman was found unresponsive inside the home.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

She was later identified by police as 64-year-old Naheed Askaryar from Vaughan.

On Tuesday, police charged Askaryar’s husband, 71-year-old Mohammad Askaryar with first-degree murder and arson endangering life.

In an update Thursday, police said those charges have been withdrawn.

Police said “as a result of new information from the community, investigators uncovered additional evidence.”

Officers said 43-year-old Ahmad Shekeb Askarzada was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with first degree murder and arson endangering life.

Officers said anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.