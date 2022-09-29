Menu

Crime

York police drop charges against husband, arrest new suspect in murder of Vaughan woman

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 5:38 pm
Police say charges against a 71-year-old man from Vaughan have been dropped and another man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Vaughan. View image in full screen
Police say charges against a 71-year-old man from Vaughan have been dropped and another man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Vaughan. Catherine McDonald / Global News

Police have dropped the charges against the husband of a Vaughan woman who died last weekend and have arrested a new suspect.

York Regional Police said on Sept. 23 at around 7:45 p.m., officers received a report of a fire in the Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent area.

Police said when officers arrived, a woman was found unresponsive inside the home.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

She was later identified by police as 64-year-old Naheed Askaryar from Vaughan.

On Tuesday, police charged Askaryar’s husband, 71-year-old Mohammad Askaryar with first-degree murder and arson endangering life.

In an update Thursday, police said those charges have been withdrawn.

Police said “as a result of new information from the community, investigators uncovered additional evidence.”

Officers said 43-year-old Ahmad Shekeb Askarzada was arrested on Thursday.

He has been charged with first degree murder and arson endangering life.

Officers said anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

