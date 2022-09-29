SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 10 deaths, 56 new hospitalizations in weekly update

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'No changes coming to Canadian military COVID-19 vaccine requirement: defence minister' No changes coming to Canadian military COVID-19 vaccine requirement: defence minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand responded to questioning on Thursday about the COVID-19 vaccine requirement in the Canadian Armed Forces, saying members "have a duty to maintain their operational readiness" and the vaccine is part of that readiness. She said vaccinations for various viruses and diseases have been part of CAF requirements for decades, not just the COVID-19 inoculation.

Nova Scotia reported 10 new deaths and 56 new hospitalizations in its latest weekly update.

During the seven-day period ending Sept. 26, there were also 991 new positive PCR tests, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard. That’s an increase from the 893 reported last week.

While deaths saw a slight decline this week — from 12 last week to 10 — the number of new hospitalizations has gone up, from 42 to 56.

Read more: Fiona reminds us climate change is here – and Canada must adapt now: expert

As of Sept. 27, there were 55 people in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of whom are intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 79.

Since the pandemic began, 544 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 432 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

The dashboard said 53 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 15 per cent of Nova Scotians have had zero doses, 3.5 per cent have had one dose and 81.8 per cent have had two doses.

Click to play video: 'Travel Tips: Lifting COVID border rules' Travel Tips: Lifting COVID border rules
Travel Tips: Lifting COVID border rules
