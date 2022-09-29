COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 10 deaths, 56 new hospitalizations in weekly update

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 10 new deaths and 56 new hospitalizations in its latest weekly update.

During the seven-day period ending Sept. 26, there were also 991 new positive PCR tests, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard. That’s an increase from the 893 reported last week.

While deaths saw a slight decline this week — from 12 last week to 10 — the number of new hospitalizations has gone up, from 42 to 56.

As of Sept. 27, there were 55 people in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of whom are intensive care. The median age of those in hospital is 79.

Since the pandemic began, 544 people have died from COVID-19. Of those, 432 were during the Omicron wave. The median age for the Omicron deaths is 83.

The dashboard said 53 per cent of Nova Scotians have had three or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 15 per cent of Nova Scotians have had zero doses, 3.5 per cent have had one dose and 81.8 per cent have had two doses.

