Here’s what’s open in Regina and Saskatoon on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Sept. 30 will mark the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada, and while it is a federal holiday, each province has been left to determine the holiday status.

The government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Sept. 30 as the Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but it is not considered a holiday.

Many businesses and services in Saskatoon and Regina have decided to take the day off, while others will be keeping their doors open as the community reflects on the history of Indigenous people in the province.

Here are some open and closed city services and businesses on Sept. 30 across Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon

Open:

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon Transit will operate on regular hours on Sept. 30.

Saskatoon Field house – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre -12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lakewood Civic Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lawson Civic Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Golf Courses are open regular hours

Closed:

All Saskatoon Public Library locations will be closed Friday.

All City Hall offices will be closed Friday

Cosmo Civic centre

Terry Fox Track

Regina

Open:

Regina transit will be available, but will operate using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All garbage and recycling pickups will remain as usual

Royal Saskatchewan Museum

Saskatchewan Science Centre

Closed:

All civic offices

University of Regina will not have classes

As well, all City of Regina parking meters will not be in effect on Sept. 30.

Schools across the province will also be closed on Friday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives at James Smith Cree Nation Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives at James Smith Cree Nation