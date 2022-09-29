Here’s what’s open in Regina and Saskatoon on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Sept. 30 will mark the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada, and while it is a federal holiday, each province has been left to determine the holiday status.
The government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Sept. 30 as the Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but it is not considered a holiday.
Read more: Saskatchewan businesses prepare for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with orange shirts
Many businesses and services in Saskatoon and Regina have decided to take the day off, while others will be keeping their doors open as the community reflects on the history of Indigenous people in the province.
Here are some open and closed city services and businesses on Sept. 30 across Saskatchewan:
Saskatoon
Open:
- Saskatoon Transit will operate on regular hours on Sept. 30.
- Saskatoon Field house – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre -12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lakewood Civic Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Lawson Civic Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All Golf Courses are open regular hours
Closed:
- All Saskatoon Public Library locations will be closed Friday.
- All City Hall offices will be closed Friday
- Cosmo Civic centre
- Terry Fox Track
Regina
Open:
- Regina transit will be available, but will operate using the Sunday routes and schedules.
- Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lawson Aquatic Centre 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All garbage and recycling pickups will remain as usual
- Royal Saskatchewan Museum
- Saskatchewan Science Centre
Closed:
- All civic offices
- University of Regina will not have classes
As well, all City of Regina parking meters will not be in effect on Sept. 30.
Schools across the province will also be closed on Friday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Comments