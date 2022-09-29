Menu

Canada

Here’s what’s open in Regina and Saskatoon on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 3:35 pm
Saskatoon expected to lead the country’s metro areas in economic growth for 2013: Conference Board of Canada. View image in full screen
Sept. 30 marks the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, but is not recognized as a holiday in Saskatchewan. Al Ramsay / Global News

Sept. 30 will mark the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada, and while it is a federal holiday, each province has been left to determine the holiday status.

The government of Saskatchewan is recognizing Sept. 30 as the Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but it is not considered a holiday.

Read more: Saskatchewan businesses prepare for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with orange shirts

Many businesses and services in Saskatoon and Regina have decided to take the day off, while others will be keeping their doors open as the community reflects on the history of Indigenous people in the province.

Here are some open and closed city services and businesses on Sept. 30 across Saskatchewan:

Saskatoon

Open:

  • Saskatoon Transit will operate on regular hours on Sept. 30.
  • Saskatoon Field house – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre -12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lakewood Civic Centre – 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Lawson Civic Centre – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • All Golf Courses are open regular hours
Trending Stories

Closed:

  • All Saskatoon Public Library locations will be closed Friday.
  • All City Hall offices will be closed Friday
  • Cosmo Civic centre
  • Terry Fox Track

Read more: Is Sept. 30 a stat holiday in your province? Here’s what to know

Regina

Open:

  • Regina transit will be available, but will operate using the Sunday routes and schedules.
  • Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Lawson Aquatic Centre 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • All garbage and recycling pickups will remain as usual
  • Royal Saskatchewan Museum
  • Saskatchewan Science Centre

Closed:

  • All civic offices
  • University of Regina will not have classes

As well, all City of Regina parking meters will not be in effect on Sept. 30.

Schools across the province will also be closed on Friday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Click to play video: 'Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives at James Smith Cree Nation' Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives at James Smith Cree Nation
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives at James Smith Cree Nation
