Puslinch council approves new name for Swastika Trail

There is a new name for a private road in Puslinch Township.

Swastika Trail will now be Holly Trail following years of controversy over the original name.

Council voted four to one in favour of changing the name on Wednesday after it had approved a policy in July that allowed residents to propose new names for streets.

Coun. John Sepulis says he first proposed a motion to change the street’s name in 2017 but it was rejected, and he’s glad to see the “offensive” name changed.

Township Mayor James Seeley, who voted against the name change, says he supports the outcome of the vote.

Randy Guzar, who lives on Swastika Trail, has been advocating for the street’s name to be changed for nearly two decades, and says he’s relieved to see his efforts have finally paid off.

There were a number of suggestions on a new street name, including Cedar Trail, which was originally proposed.

But the township has settled on renaming it Holly Trail.