Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas prices spike as much as 20 cents in some Canadian cities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2022 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Gas prices: Vancouver could set all-time record Thursday' Gas prices: Vancouver could set all-time record Thursday
WATCH: Gas prices: Vancouver could set all-time record Thursday

Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada by as much as almost 20 cents.

According to the CAA’s gas price tracker, the price of gas is up nationally by just over three cents on average at 1.58 cents per litre, with some provinces seeing higher jumps than others.

In Alberta, prices are up by six and a half cents: almost nine cents in Edmonton, nine and a half in Sherwood Park.

Click to play video: 'What’s leading to the latest jump at the pumps?' What’s leading to the latest jump at the pumps?
What’s leading to the latest jump at the pumps?

Across Ontario, prices are only up by two cents compared to Wednesday, but in some cities it’s a different story.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In Thunder Bay, gas prices are up by almost 20 cents, and in Peterborough by 11 cents, compared to just around a cent in Toronto.

In Saskatchewan, prices were up almost six cents, while Manitoba’s prices saw just a one-cent rise.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Gas Prices tagGas tagFuel Prices tagCanada gas prices taggas prices Canada tagPrice of gas tagfuel price tagcanada gas news tagprice of gas canada tagprice of gas in canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers