Gas prices spike as much as 20 cents in some Canadian cities

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada by as much as almost 20 cents.

According to the CAA’s gas price tracker, the price of gas is up nationally by just over three cents on average at 1.58 cents per litre, with some provinces seeing higher jumps than others.

In Alberta, prices are up by six and a half cents: almost nine cents in Edmonton, nine and a half in Sherwood Park.

2:31 What’s leading to the latest jump at the pumps? What’s leading to the latest jump at the pumps?

Across Ontario, prices are only up by two cents compared to Wednesday, but in some cities it’s a different story.

Story continues below advertisement

In Thunder Bay, gas prices are up by almost 20 cents, and in Peterborough by 11 cents, compared to just around a cent in Toronto.

In Saskatchewan, prices were up almost six cents, while Manitoba’s prices saw just a one-cent rise.