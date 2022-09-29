Queen Elizabeth II died of ‘old age,’ death certificate shows

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, according to her death certificate, which was published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday.

Elizabeth, Britain and Canada’s longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in the Scottish highlands, on Sept. 8.

The certificate records her time of death as 3:10 p.m. local time.

View image in full screen This undated photo issued on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022 by the National Records of Scotland, shows the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen’s death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age. National Records of Scotland via AP

Buckingham Palace had released a statement just after 12.30 p.m. that day to say doctors were concerned about the queen’s health and that she would remain under medical supervision. Her death was officially announced at 6.30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

5:42 Recap: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral Recap: Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral – Sep 20, 2022

The queen, who spent 70 years on the throne, had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace had called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

The certificate shows her death was registered by her daughter, Princess Anne, on Sept. 16.