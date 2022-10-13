Man facing impaired-related charges in York police officer’s death denied bail

Send this page to someone via email

The man facing impaired-related charges in a crash that killed off-duty York Regional Police Const. Travis Gillespie has been denied bail.

The decision was made in a Newmarket courtroom on Thursday. Haoju Zhou, 23, was ordered to remain in custody.

Zhou’s father was in court to show support for his son.

Zhou was first charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death in connection with the Sept. 14 crash that left 38-year-old Gillespie dead.

On Sept. 29, court heard that an additional charge, over 80 milligrams causing death, had been added to the indictment.

The reasons for the decision by Justice of the Peace Robbie Levita to keep Zhou detained cannot be reported due to a publication ban on the evidence heard in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The onus is in the Crown to convince the Justice of the Peace to keep the accused in custody, with three grounds that have to be satisfied: that the accused is not a flight risk, he will not reoffend and whether his release would affect the public’s confidence in the administration of justice.

Zhou is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 24.

The fatal head-on, two-vehicle collision took place in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive East and Warden Avenue at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Gillespie was driving a white Honda on his way into work when he was involved in a collision with a Porsche Cayenne, police previously said.

Zhou, the alleged driver of the Porsche, was arrested at the scene and later charged. He has been in custody since.

Peel police are leading the investigation into the fatal collision to maintain the integrity of the case.

Gillespie was sworn in as a constable on April 29, 2020. Before joining York Regional Police, he worked as a constable for Metrolinx/GO Transit and volunteered with the Community Living and Primal MMA Academy, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

His funeral was held on Sept. 22.

— With files from Hannah Jackson