Canada

Funeral to be held Thursday for York Region police officer killed in Markham crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2022 7:48 am
Click to play video: 'Court appearance for man charged with impaired driving in deadly crash that killed York Region officer' Court appearance for man charged with impaired driving in deadly crash that killed York Region officer
WATCH ABOVE: Haoju Zhou, a Markham resident, appeared in court via video on Friday as friends and colleagues continue to mourn York Regional Police Const. Travis Gillespie. Marianne Dimain reports.

A funeral service for a York Region police officer killed in an early morning collision last week is being held Thursday in Markham, Ont.

A private service for Const. Travis Gillespie will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Chapel Ridge Funeral Home and Cremation Centre in Markham.

Gillespie, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving his white Honda Accord and a Porsche Cayenne last Wednesday.

Read more: Police name suspect facing impaired-related charge in crash that killed York police officer

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween has said Gillespie was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

A 23-year-old Markham man is charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death in connection with the crash.

Gillespie was sworn in as a police constable in April 2020 and is survived by his parents.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
