Car stolen from Havelock area last seen in Tyendinaga Township: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a car from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township earlier this week.

According to OPP, the theft occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sept. 26 from a residence on 6th Line, just east of the village of Havelock.

The vehicle was a black 2017 Volkswagen Jetta bearing Ontario marker CJSL346 and vehicle identification number 3VWB67AJ7HM351520.

View image in full screen A surveillance image of the suspect following a vehicle theft in the Havelock area. Peterborough County OPP

On Thursday, OPP said the vehicle was last seen at a gas station in Tyendinaga Township around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The value of the theft is estimated at $14,000.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle or has video footage of the theft can contact the OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888- 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.