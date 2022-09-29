Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Car stolen from Havelock area last seen in Tyendinaga Township: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 9:57 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a vehicle from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a car from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township earlier this week.

According to OPP, the theft occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sept. 26 from a residence on 6th Line, just east of the village of Havelock.

Read more: Peterborough police officer pinned by stolen vehicle during arrest attempt in drive-thru

The vehicle was a black 2017 Volkswagen Jetta bearing Ontario marker CJSL346 and vehicle identification number 3VWB67AJ7HM351520.

A surveillance image of the suspect following a vehicle theft in the Havelock area. View image in full screen
A surveillance image of the suspect following a vehicle theft in the Havelock area. Peterborough County OPP

On Thursday, OPP said the vehicle was last seen at a gas station in Tyendinaga Township around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The value of the theft is estimated at $14,000.

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle or has video footage of the theft can contact the OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888- 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough County OPP tagVehicle Theft tagcar theft tagHavelock tagAuto Theft tagTyendinaga Township tagHavelock-Belmont Methuen Township tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers