Health

Nearly 1,500 drug deaths in B.C. this year, including 5.5 per day in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 4:17 pm
Firefighters and paramedics leave after responding to a call where they could not locate a patient in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The coroners service in British Columbia says nearly 1,500 people have died this year from illicit drug use in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Firefighters and paramedics leave after responding to a call where they could not locate a patient in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. The coroners service in British Columbia says nearly 1,500 people have died this year from illicit drug use in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

The coroners service in British Columbia says nearly 1,500 people have died this year from illicit drug use in the province.

New data from the service cites 169 drug deaths last month, representing a 12 per cent decrease from July, and equating to about 5.5 deaths per day.

Read more: More than 10,000 have died from illicit drug use since B.C. declared public health emergency

It says illicit drug toxicity is the leading cause of unnatural death in B.C., with an average of 184 drug deaths each month since October 2020.

The service says that so far this year, 71 per cent of those dying from toxic drugs were between the ages 30 and 59, and 78 per cent were male.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says there is an urgent need for the government to develop a provincial framework for safer supply distribution.

The service says no deaths have been reported at supervised consumption or overdose prevention sites, and toxicology results showed no indication that prescribed safe supply has contributed to the deaths.

Read more: More doctors across Canada should prescribe safer drugs to reduce overdoses: minister

Lapointe referred to a report released in March by a death review panel that examined more than 6,000 overdose deaths from August 2017 through July 2021. It found the primary cause of illicit drug overdoses is a combination of an increasingly toxic supply and a current policy framework that forces users to go to illegal sources.

Sheila Malcolmson, the minister of mental health and addictions, says the government is working hard to build a system of care that didn’t exist when the crisis was declared six years ago.

“We are offering innovative harm-reduction solutions, like prescribed safe supply — the only province in Canada to do so — and are adding new treatment beds and recovery services throughout B.C.,” she says in a statement.

Read more: Officials investigating cause of five overdose deaths in one day

“We are also the only province in Canada to decriminalize people who use drugs, so that we can remove the stigma and shame associated with substance use. We agree addiction is a health-care issue, not a criminal one.”

In June, Ottawa approved a three-year exception to federal drug laws, and beginning next year, B.C. will become the first province where people won’t be arrested or charged for possessing up to 2.5 grams of certain illicit drugs.

 

