N.B. RCMP seek 54-year-old man after boat found overturned

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick RCMP is looking for the owner of a boat that was found overturned in Queenstown, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, police say members of the Oromocto RCMP detachment responded around 2:20 p.m. to a report of a wooden sailboat that was found overturned in the water in the Queenstown area.

“The boat was found unoccupied, with personal belongings on board,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for the boat’s owner, Chris Pittner, a 54-year-old man from Kars who was last seen loading his boat at the Wickham Wharf in Wickham Tuesday.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful,” the release said. “Police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.”

RCMP said a clothing description and photo of Pittner are unavailable at this time.

Anyone with information about Pittner, or who has spoken to him since Tuesday, is asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300.

The RCMP underwater recovery team, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Halifax Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) and ground search and rescue teams are in the Queenstown area Wednesday as part of the investigation.