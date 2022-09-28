Around 5% of City of Toronto fall programs cancelled due to instructor shortage

Send this page to someone via email

About five per cent of recreation programs planned for the fall in Toronto will be cancelled due to a lack of instructors, the city says.

The city said approximately 540 courses out of the 10,000 planned for the fall season will be cancelled “due to the unavailability of some instructors.”

“Starting today, City staff began contacting the approximately 3,800 registrants affected,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.

The city said impacted programs include swimming, learning to skate, arts, fitness and sports.

According to the city, between 3,200 and 3,500 staff members are needed to deliver the 10,000 programs to the 81,000 participants registered for the fall.

Those who were registered in cancelled programs will receive a full refund and “alternative programs with spaces will be offered where possible,” the city said.

“The City is continuing to prioritize recruitment for recreation positions, including aquatics staff and ice skating instructors and encourages anyone interested to learn more about available positions and how to apply at www.toronto.ca/RecJobs,” the news release read.

The city said it will “continue its recruitment efforts this fall as it prepares for winter programming to begin in January.”