Guelph police charge 1 woman, seek several more suspects in break-in investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a Guelph woman in connection with a break and enter in the city’s downtown.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about the break-in at a business in the area of Farquhar Street and Neeve Street.

Investigators say several people were seen going into the business through the front doors around 6:30 a.m. Monday and clothing was stolen.

They identified a woman captured on video surveillance and she was spotted by an officer on patrol in the downtown area on Tuesday.

Investigators say the woman was found wearing a sweater that was taken from the business.

Story continues below advertisement

An ensuing search turned up suspected fentanyl.

A 31-year-old was arrested and is being held for a bail hearing.

Guelph police are seeking four more individuals. Two of them are males that were identified through video surveillance.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.