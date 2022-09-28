Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

TSB sends team to examine Haida Gwaii sinking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 12:36 pm
The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB *MANDATORY CREDIT*. TPH

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds attended a ceremonial totem pole raising and potlatch in Haida Gwaii this weekend' Hundreds attended a ceremonial totem pole raising and potlatch in Haida Gwaii this weekend
Hundreds attended a ceremonial totem pole raising and potlatch in Haida Gwaii this weekend – Aug 21, 2022

Read more: B.C. weather: Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii now at Drought Level 3

Story continues below advertisement

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Trending Stories

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
TSB tagHaida Gwaii tagTransport tagHaida Gwaii sinking tagM.V. Island Bay tagM.V. Island Bay investigation tagM.V. Island Bay sinking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers