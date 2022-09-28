Impaired driving arrest made after vehicle crashes into tree: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces impaired driving charges following a crash southeast of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Redmond Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle which then crashed into a tree.

Officers said the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Scott Woodcock, 48, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 3.

