Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving arrest made after vehicle crashes into tree: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 9:29 am
Peterborough County OPP charged a driver with impaired driving following a crash in Otonbaee-South Monaghan Township on Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged a driver with impaired driving following a crash in Otonbaee-South Monaghan Township on Sept. 27, 2022. The Canadian Press file

An Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man faces impaired driving charges following a crash southeast of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash on Redmond Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle which then crashed into a tree.

Read more: Impaired driving arrest made after truck crashes into hydro pole near Lakefield: OPP

Officers said the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Scott Woodcock, 48, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Trending Stories

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 3.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges' Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges
Peterborough County OPP expand on 2022 driving charges – Sep 16, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagPeterborough County OPP tagOtonabee-South Monaghan Township tagPeterborough County impaired driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers